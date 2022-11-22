Salman Khan’s Niece Alizeh Agnihotri Begins Shooting for Her First Film: Reports

Atul Agnihotri’s daughter and Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri is all set to make her Bollywood debut. According to new reports, Alizeh took acting and dancing lessons for over two years before her parents and Salman thought that she was ready for her debutante. Now as per Pinkvilla’s reports, the actress has already started working on her first film.

Revealing further details about the project, Pinkvilla’s report stated the movie will be directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Soumendra Padhi who has already begun filming with his leading actors. The movie is scheduled for release in 2023. This young actress decided to launch her career with an offbeat script. Previously, Soumendra directed the web series Jamtara and won a National Award for his movie Budhia Singh: Born to Run.

Alizeh has been trained by renowned choreographer Saroj Khan. She was quite close to Saroj Khan. On the death of the veteran choreographer in July 2020, Alizeh took her Instagram and wrote, “Master ji was my idol. When she composed a piece for the class she would close her eyes and really listen to the music, swaying her body gently as it became a vessel for whatever she was envisioning. Her age never bothered her, and her spirit never faltered”. She further added, “Every second that I spent with her was an honour and I feel so blessed to have had that time. Thank you for everything Master ji.”

Advertisement

While fans are excited to see Alizeh’s first movie, Bollywood buffs are eagerly waiting for Salman Khan’s upcoming films. The actor will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan in a cameo appearance. He will also be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde and Jagapathi Babu. The film is directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films. The movie is set to be released on April 23, 2023. Also, he is currently working on Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif.

Read all the Latest Movies News here