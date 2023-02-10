Salman Khan's Niece Alizeh Agnihotri is 'Feeling Red' in Aesthetic Sunkissed Pics, Ananya Panday Reacts

Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri is yet to make her Bollywood debut but she enjoys massive popularity and a fan following on social media. She is an avid social media user who often drops photos and videos from her trips and outings to keep her followers updated. Recently, the aspiring actress dropped a series of sunkissed photos dressed in a red hoodie and it has already gone viral among her fans. In the photos, she can be seen striking several poses wearing her hoodie. In all the snaps, the sun’s rays fall perfectly on her, making her pictures even more aesthetic.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “feeling red "

Take a look:

As soon as she shared the photos, her fans and followers took to the comment section to shower praises on her. Her industry colleagues and friends to left compliments for her. Ananya Panday dropped an emoji while her cousin Alanna, too, left a comment.

Last month, Alizeh was clicked with Salman Khan at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s engagement. Alizeh is the daughter of Atul Agnihotri and Alvira Khan. Salman kept his look simple yet dashing. He sported a blue kurta pajama and looked dapper as always. On the other hand, Alizeh looked prettiest in a glittery white lehenga which had silver work on it.

On the work hand, Alizeh has already started shooting for her debut project. As reported by India Today, the star kid has been roped in by award-winning director Soumendra Padhi for his yet-to-be-titled film, which is likely to release this year. In an interview in 2019, Alizeh’s father Atul Agnihotri was asked about his daughter’s Bollywood debut when he had said, “My children have seen their family in the film business so they have seen our ups and downs so they know what the package is all about, they know the dynamics. I hope they encash that."

