Salman Khan's Niece Alizeh Agnihotri Roped In For La Famille Bélier Remake? Here's What We Know

Director Vikas Bahl is on to his next project which could feature actor Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri as the lead. The film reportedly will be an official remake of the 2016 French-Belgian hit La Famille Belier. According to a report in PeepingMoon, the work on the script is already complete and the filming is expected to begin nearly 2023.

“Vikas Bahl has finished scripting and will start shooting for it in the first quarter of next year. This is a film Vikas has been planning to adapt for Indian audiences for the last six years, and it’s finally seeing the light of day in 2023. The director has made some appropriate changes to the story and setting so that it resonates with Indian sensibilities and culture. Alizeh’s father, Atul Agnihotri, is producing it with Reliance Entertainment," a source close to the development of the project was quoted as saying.

La Famille Belier is a 2014 family drama which revolves around Paula, a 16-year-old teenager who is fluent in sign language and uses it to communicate with her mother, father, and brother, who are all deaf and mute. However, a chance encounter with a music instructor inspires her to pursue her natural ability for singing and enter a major competition at a Parisian music school. The only issue is that Paula will have to leave her family behind.

The Vikas Bahl directorial film will be their second venture of Alizeh. She is currently gearing up for her debut movie directed by Soumendra Padhi.

Vikas Bahl, on the other hand, will also be seen directing the upcoming film Ganapath. The film stars Tiger Shroff, Adi Chugh, Kriti Sanon and Elli AvrRam in lead roles. The movie is all set to release on the silver screens next year.

Bahl’s last release, Good Bye, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandhana, failed to impress audiences at the box office.

