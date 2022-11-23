Salman Khan’s Niece Alizeh Agnihotri To Make Her Acting Debut In This Director’s Film

Bollywood star Salman Khan is known to launch new talent in the film industry. His finds include actresses like Sneha Ullal and Zareen Khan. The actor has also launched his family members, including his brother-in-law, Ayush Sharma. Now, yet another member of Salman’s family is all pumped up to set foot in the world of cinema.

Remember Atul Agnihotri, a popular face in the industry during the 90s? He made a mark with his performance in films like Aatish, Sir and Krantiveer. Although he appeared in a couple of hit films, he retired early from acting and got married to Salman’s sister Alvira Khan. Now, their daughter, Alizeh Agnihotri, is ready to be launched into the industry.

Alizeh’s acting debut has been in talks for quite some time now but recent reports suggest that she has been finalised to appear in National Award-winning director Soumendra Padhi’s next film. If reports are to be believed, the pre-production work of the upcoming project has already commenced. And, the film is likely to be released next year.

Advertisement

Soumendra Padhi rose to fame with his highly popular Netflix series Jamtara, which had two seasons. He was also honoured with the prestigious National Award for his 2016 film Budhia Singh: Born to Run.

Meanwhile, Alizeh has been preparing for her entry into the film industry by taking acting and dance lessons. The 22-year-old has been reportedly trained in dance by the late choreographer Saroj Khan. It has been reported that her debut film is based on an offbeat subject. However, details on the project have been kept under wraps as of yet.

Read all the Latest Movies News here