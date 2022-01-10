Salman Khan's Niece Alizeh Agnihotri's New Instagram Pic Goes Viral; Katrina Kaif Has Best Compliment

Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri, ahead of her Bollywood debut, has been taking up various modelling gigs. Daughter of Salman’s sister Alvira Khan and Atul Agnihotri, Alizeh has already impressed people on social media sites with her sheer beauty and elegance. Recently, Alizeh posted a monochrome picture from her latest photoshoot, wherein she was seen dressed in a sequenced bodycon dress. Apart from her fans, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan, Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday, Costume designer Ashley Rebello also hailed Alizeh for the gorgeous clicks. However, what caught everybody’s attention was a comment by Bollywood diva, Katrina Kaif.

While Katrina called her a “beauty", Alanna was wowed by Alizeh’s captivating snap. Ira had dropped some heart emoticons and Ashley wrote, “Hotness to the next level." Family members also showered love on Alizeh’s latest post. Her grandmother Helen commented - “Beautiful, my dearest Alizeh," and her brother Ayaan Agnihotri posted some sparkle emoticons.

For the photoshoot, Alizeh had tied her tresses in a messy bun with a few strands of hair on her face. Considering the picture was in the monochrome shade, her make-up cannot be figured out, however, her kohl-rimmed eyes, which gazed at the camera, made the picture quite “captivating."

Alizeh’s Instagram profile is one stop for every aesthetic. A couple of weeks back, the star kid shared a couple of pictures of herself, and it appeared she has been brought out straight from ancient times. In a white off-shoulder top, Alizeh let her locks open with a bunch of strands loosely tied at the back. She opted for a dusky make-up, a slight shade of kohl in the eyes, and a nude lip shade that made her look gorgeous. “Found myself in a renaissance painting," she captioned the post.

Alizeh is often seen debunking the standard beauty requirements. On the work front, apart from the gigs, Alizeh will soon make her debut on the silver screen but so far, no official statement has been released about the same.

