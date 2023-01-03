Salman Khan’s Pic with Fan Who Cycled from Jabalpur to Meet Him Goes Viral; Check Here

Movie stars enjoy a huge fan following thanks to the films and characters they portray on the silver screen. Fans find a rare connection with their heroes whom they consider ideal figures in real life too. More often we get to witness anecdotes of die-hard fans who send letters and click pictures outside their favourite star’s residence, but it is less frequent that a fan does something for his/ her favourite by going out of their way. Recently, a die-hard fan present one such example when he cycled all the way from Jabalpur to reach Barjrangi Bhaijaa star’s residence in Mumbai on the occasion of Ready star’s birthday. Salman obliged the fan with pictures and served him a meal at his home, and the pictures of their meet are going viral on social media.

Salman Khan recently celebrated his birthday and could not meet many of his fans who had gathered outside his residence in Mumbai. However, he made a point to meet the one fan who cycled for five days and travelled from Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) to Mumbai (Maharashtra) so that he could meet the Bollywood star on his birthday.

Pictures of Salman meeting his fan, Sameer flooded the internet with many fan accounts posting them. The actor posed with Sameer and his cycle in the pictures. Sameer cycled all the way despite the cold weather, and his cycle had Salman Khan’s ‘Being Human’ written all over.

Sameer also displayed a board in front of his cycle. The message on the board read, “Chalo unko duaaein dete chalein (Let us wish him well). Jabalpur to Mumbai." It also had a line from a famous Salman Khan song ‘Deewana Main Chala’. The board also had pictures of Salman Khan cycling. Ever since he launched e-cycles under his brand Being Human, Salman is often spotted cycling in Mumbai.

Take a look at the pics here:

After they posed together, Sameer told the media that Salman enquired about his wellbeing, his family and he also had a meal at his residence, a Dainik Jagran report said. Sameer left his home in Jabalpur on December 22 and reached Salman’s residence on December 29. Salman celebrates his birthday on December 29. Salman has a connection with Madhya Pradesh as he was born in Indore.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will soon be seen in the third sequel of the Tiger franchise alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. He recently wrapped up shooting another highly anticipated film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’.

The film helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films will also star Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Palak Tiwari, Jagapathi Babu and TV star Shehnaaz Gill. The film will also mark Shehnaaz’s Bollywood debut and is slated for a theatrical release in 2023.

