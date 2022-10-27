Salman Khan’s Residential Apartment Infested By Dengue Larvae, Says BMC Report

Bollywood star Salman Khan was diagnosed with dengue, which led to a lot of disruptions in his schedule recently. He missed the weekend episode of the ongoing Bigg Boss 16 show and Karan Johar took his place. Also, the filming of his upcoming Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan was also put on hold. Now, as reports of his recovery are already coming in, there is some new piece of news concerning the actor’s home.

According to reports, Salman Khan’s residence has been infested by dengue larvae. When the BMC inspected the Dabangg star’s Galaxy apartment in Bandra, the team found dengue larvae at two places in the building. BMC has now sprayed to destroy them and all the surrounding buildings are also being inspected. If dengue larvae are found in the adjoining buildings as well, the whole area will be sprayed with pesticides.

Dengue larvae thrive in clean water. If coolers, tanks, water containers etc. are left full for more than 8 days, larvae eggs will become mosquitoes. If neglected for a long time, the mosquito infestation increases and sometimes the disease can be fatal. Renowned late filmmaker Yash Chopra died after being diagnosed with dengue in 2012.

However, Salman Khan has now reportedly recovered and was recently spotted at her brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s birthday party along with his niece. The actor posed for photos with the paparazzi present outside the event, looking fit and fine and also wished them a Happy Diwali. His upcoming Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan is helmed by Farhad Samji and has Pooja Hegde opposite him. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of singer Shehnaaz Gill of Bigg Boss fame.

