Salman Khan's Rumoured GF Samantha Lockwood Posts Pic With Him After 'Great Meeting'

American actor Samantha Lockwood who is known for films like Shoot The Hero, on Thursday dropped a photo with her rumoured boyfriend Salman Khan on Instagram. Posting the picture where she can be seen smiling while striking a pose with Salman, Samantha congratulated the Bollywood actor on his recent award and wished him luck for the future.

“So great meeting you and yours on my trip to India Salman Khan. Congrats on your well-deserved Joy Award for Personality of the year and all of your current and upcoming successes. Stay forever GOLDEN," read the caption shared by the American diva with the picture.

Advertisement

Samantha and Salman’s dating rumours gained traction last year after she was spotted at the superstar’s birthday party in Panvel. While the duo has constantly denied any romantic angle to their relationship, the murmurs refuse to die down. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama about her equation with Salman, the American actor had urged the fans to not believe in the baseless rumours about their relationship.

Samantha’s picture with actor Hritik Roshan in December last year had also created quite a stir on social media sparking off speculation that the duo could be seen working together in a film. However, nothing was officially confirmed.

Born in 1982, Samantha is the daughter of veteran American actor Gary Lockwood and his first wife Denise DuBarry. She has been an alumnus of the iconic New York Film Academy. Samantha’s crossroads with the glam world started with an advertisement video for her mother’s company. Following this, Samantha became a full-time actress and featured in the 2007 Hollywood film Returns of the Outlaws.

Advertisement

She is also a certified yoga trainer and tours around the world for her yoga seminars. Last year in December, she was on a visit to India when her pictures with Salman and Hrithik appeared on Instagram.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.