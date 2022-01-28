Salman Khan's Rumoured Girlfriend Iulia Vantur Opens Up on Stepping Out of Actor's Shadow

Iulia Vantur, who is receiving praises for her melodious voice in the song Main Chala, opened up about her working relationship with rumoured boyfriend Salman Khan and stepping out of his shadow to create an identity of her own. The song sung by Vantur and Guru Randhawa was picturised on Salman and Pragya Jaiswal. Talking to Etimes, the Seeti Maar singer said that it is an honour and blessing to work with the actor. “He is such a great person first of all and a great actor and experienced in the field. When you are around him, you learn so much."

“I feel for me, at the moment, I wanted to work on my own identity. I am working on that, especially because people don’t know me so well here and I think it is important to do that," she told the publication.

When asked about how easy or difficult it is to step out of the superstar’s shadow, she said, “You have to put in the extra effort. Of course, it comes with advantages and disadvantages. The visibility is there, and it helps a lot. And as I said, his input, his experience helps a lot, but in the end, you have to put extra, extra effort to make a mark of your own for people to know you for your work and as Iulia, and not as someone who is associated with another person. I think everyone wants that - to be respected for their work."

Talking of her experience of working on Main Chala, she expressed that she is happy that people have received the song straight to their hearts. “That is a big joy for us because we made it with a lot of love. So, it has been a great experience," the publication quoted her as saying.

