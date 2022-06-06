Salman Khan's Security Beefed Up By Maharashtra Govt As He And His Dad Salim Khan Get Threat Letter

Maharashtra home department has beefed up Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s security after a threat letter was sent to him and his father, Salim Khan, on Sunday. Salman and his father on Sunday received an anonymous letter threatening to kill them. The Bandra Police has already filed an FIR against an unknown person in the case. A further probe is underway.

Now, according to the news agency ANI, Maharashtra Home Department has strengthened Salman Khan’s security after the actor received the threat letter. On early Sunday morning, Salim Khan was sitting on a bench at the Bandra Bandstand, which is his routine, after a morning walk when an unidentified man handed him a letter which mentioned a threat to kill Salim and Salman, the official said.

Later, with the help of his security personnel, Salim Khan contacted the police and an FIR was registered under section 506-II (Criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Bandra police station.

This comes a few days after it was reported that Salman’s security was beefed up after Lawrence Bishnoi emerged as the key accused in Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder. It was reported last week that Salman was once on the radar of Lawrence Bishnoi. In 2018, one of Bishnoi’s aides was arrested after he threatened to kill the actor in connection with the blackbuck killing case. “We have enhanced the overall security of Salman Khan. Police will be present around his apartment to make sure no nefarious activity is done by the gang from Rajasthan," a senior police official told Hindustan Times last week.

