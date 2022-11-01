Salman Khan to Get Y+ Security Cover, X Category For Akshay Kumar Post Threats from Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

The security of certain Bollywood stars have been upgraded by the Maharashtra government after threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which is believed to be behind the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s security has been ugraded to to Y+ category now, which means four armed guards in different shifts will protect him.

The state has also provided X category cover for Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. He will be guarded by three personal security officers in three shifts. The security cover has been categorised by the state’s intelligence department based on the potential risks to the lives of the actors. The cost of the security is borne by the protectees, said sources quoted by Midday.

The Mumbai police and the state government have major concerns over Salman Khan following inputs from the Delhi police and the arrest of some members of the Bishnoi gang in connection with the Moosewala murder case by the Maharashtra police. Salman now receives regular protection from the Mumbai police. The cops have also shared reports in this regard with the state home department. Salman was recently granted a weapon licence.

According to sources, the police from Punjab, Delhi, and Maharashtra have discovered that gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar had planned fatal attacks on Salman Khan in Mumbai. They reportedly made two attempts - one outside his Bandra home during his birthday celebration in 2017 and another at his Panvel farmhouse in 2018.

