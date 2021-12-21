Salman Khan's Shirtless Gym Photo Gets Validation From Ex-Girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani

Salman Khan and shirtless photos are a match made in heaven. So, when the actor, Monday, posted a picture of his chiselled body and asked fans if they liked the cap he was wearing, many took some time to focus on whether there was a cap. Because when there's a shirtless Salman Khan in the frame, how can you even look at anything else? The picture not only got thumbs up from Salman's fans but also his ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani who dropped a fire emoji in comments.

The photo features Salman’s face partially covered with the cap as he poses looking down flaunting his perfectly chiselled physique.

"Yeh Being Human topi achi hai na (This Being Human cap is nice?)," rea the caption shared along with the photo on Instagram.

Let's see if you can focus on the cap instantly:

In less than 24 hours of being posted online, the picture received over a million likes and a flood of appreciative comments from the actor's fan. Sharing her reaction, one of the fans said that when shirtless Salman is in the frame, only a fool could have focused on the cap.

The comment section was full of reactions featuring fire and heart emoji for Salman.

Salman is often credited for mainstreaming bodybuilding and workouts in the mainstream culture of Bollywood. His shirtless avatar in O Jaane Jaana song from the 1998 release Pyaar Kiya To Karna Kya took over the imagination of Bollywood fans and it became a cult song. Salman is often seen promoting the importance of workouts and healthy eating through his public appearances and social media accounts.

On the work front, Salman was last seen in the recently released Antim that features his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. The actor will reportedly by resuming the shoot of his upcoming film Tiger 3 in Delhi where he will be joining the female lead Katrina Kaif.

