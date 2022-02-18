Salman Khan's Sister Arpita Khan Sharma Buys Luxurious House in Mumbai for Whopping Rs 10 Cr: Report

Arpita Khan Sharma, Salman Khan’s sister, is said to have purchased a lavish home in Mumbai. According to a report, the mansion, located in Mumbai’s Khar West district, is worth ₹10 crore. The property is on the 12th floor of Satguru Developers’ Flying Carpet skyscraper. The apartment is 1750 square feet in size and includes four parking spaces. According to paperwork obtained by Zapkey, the property was registered on February 4, and stamp duty of ₹40 lakh was paid by Arpita.

Local brokers in the region have reported that the project only has 3 BHKs and 4 BHKs available for 60,000- 65,000 per sq ft, according to a Moneycontrol report. The property is located near the Bombay Gymkhana, and the monthly rental fees range from ₹1.75 lakh to ₹2 lakh.

Advertisement

It was previously reported in December that Salman had let out one of his Mumbai houses. According to the report, the actor has rented out his residence in Shiv Asthan Heights, Bandra West, Mumbai, for ₹95,000 per month. On December 6, the leave and license agreement were registered. The contract has a 33-month term, according to records. Ayush Dua, the tenant, had deposited a deposit of Rs 2.85 lakh. A 5% escalation clause was also included in the deal. The rental apartment is located on the 14th floor and measures 758 square feet in size. Salman personally resides in Bandra, in the Galaxy Apartments, which is adjacent to the city’s Bandra Bandstand.

Arpita married actor Aayush Sharma in 2014, and the couple is the parents of two children - son Ahil, born in 2016, and daughter Ayat, born in 2019. Arpita has previously revealed which among her siblings she is closest to in an interview with Hindustan Times. Because she grew up with Sohail Khan, the celebrity sister said that she is closest to him. They have a very easy and fun connection, according to her.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.