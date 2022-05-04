Salman Khan's Sister Eid Party: Ranveer Singh Joins Deepika Padukone, Trolled For His Colourful Outfit

Ranveer Singh has a quirky sense of fashion. However, his off-beat outfit choice for Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan’s Eid party has not been well received. Arpita hosted a star-studded Eid party on Tuesday night. One of the biggest parties so far in 2022, some of the biggest names from the industry attended the bash. Ranveer Singh made his way to the party with his wife, actress Deepika Padukone.

While Deepika followed the theme of the party by opting for a gorgeous black ensemble, Ranveer opted for a colourful shirt, with enough buttons undone to give fans a sneak peek at his chiseled chest. He paired the multi-coloured shirt with a pair of denim and completed his unique look with a hat.

The look drew flak from netizens, with many suggesting that the look doesn’t seem appropriate for an Eid party. “She’s going to an EID party and he’s heading for a Maldives vacation," a user wrote. “Is Ranveer going for a beach party," asked another. “One is attending Eid party another is going Circus," a third user commented on a video shared by a paparazzo. “What are you both wearing ??? U didn’t make any effort to get dressed for eid party," a fourth added.

Ranveer has been busy with the promotions of his upcoming movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Meanwhile, Deepika too has been busy with her international work. Deepika was rumoured to be attending the MET Gala 2022 in the US. However, fans were disappointed to learn that she will not be walking the red carpet of the event. However, Deepika is set to appear at Cannes 2022. Deepika Padukone will be a part of the competition jury at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. French actor Vincent Lindon will be the president of the jury for the 75th edition, which kicks off next month. Lindon, who won the 2015 Best Actor award at Cannes for The Measure of a Man, starred in last year’s Palme d’Or winner ‘Titane’.

Joining him on the jury panel along with Deepika are actor-director Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, and Italian actor-director Jasmine Trinca, as well as directors Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols, and Joachim Trier. The jury will pick the winners of this year’s Palme d’Or honours at a gala ceremony in Cannes on May 28.

