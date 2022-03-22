Salman Khan's Swag Is Unmissable in This 'Mega Click' With Chiranjeevi from Godfather Sets

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has begun shooting for the upcoming Telugu action film ‘Godfather,’ which is headlined by South superstar Chiranjeevi. The film is a remake of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Malayalam directorial ‘Lucifer,’ which featured Mohanlal in the lead. In ‘Godfather,’ Salman is expected to be seen in a crucial cameo. The film would mark his debut in the Telugu film industry.

While the fans are eagerly waiting to see the two biggest superstars of India together on the silver screen, a pic from the sets of Godfather has emerged on social media. In the photo, Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan can be seen posing with the director and producers on the sets. Salman Khan’s swag is totally unmissable in the photo. The shoot of the movie is reportedly taking place at ND Studios in Karjat.

Chiranjeevi had announced Salman’s addition to the film on Twitter by sharing a photo with the Bollywood superstar from the sets. “Welcome aboard #Godfather, bhai @BeingSalmanKhan. Your entry has energized everyone and the excitement has gone to next level. Sharing screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical #Kick to the audience," Chiranjeevi wrote.

Godfather also stars Nayanthara and Satyadev Kancharana. The film is directed by Mohan Raja and produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films. Salman Khan was last seen on the big screen in ‘Antim: The Final Truth’.

