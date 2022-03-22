Home » News » Movies » Salman Khan's Swag Is Unmissable in This 'Mega Click' With Chiranjeevi from Godfather Sets

Salman Khan's Swag Is Unmissable in This 'Mega Click' With Chiranjeevi from Godfather Sets

Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi on the sets of 'Godfather'.
Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi on the sets of 'Godfather'.

Godfather, starring Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan, is a remake of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's Malayalam directorial 'Lucifer', which featured Mohanlal in the lead.

Advertisement
Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: March 22, 2022, 08:51 IST

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has begun shooting for the upcoming Telugu action film ‘Godfather,’ which is headlined by South superstar Chiranjeevi. The film is a remake of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Malayalam directorial ‘Lucifer,’ which featured Mohanlal in the lead. In ‘Godfather,’ Salman is expected to be seen in a crucial cameo. The film would mark his debut in the Telugu film industry.

While the fans are eagerly waiting to see the two biggest superstars of India together on the silver screen, a pic from the sets of Godfather has emerged on social media. In the photo, Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan can be seen posing with the director and producers on the sets. Salman Khan’s swag is totally unmissable in the photo. The shoot of the movie is reportedly taking place at ND Studios in Karjat.

Advertisement

Chiranjeevi had announced Salman’s addition to the film on Twitter by sharing a photo with the Bollywood superstar from the sets. “Welcome aboard #Godfather, bhai @BeingSalmanKhan. Your entry has energized everyone and the excitement has gone to next level. Sharing screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical #Kick to the audience," Chiranjeevi wrote.

RELATED NEWS

Godfather also stars Nayanthara and Satyadev Kancharana. The film is directed by Mohan Raja and produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films. Salman Khan was last seen on the big screen in ‘Antim: The Final Truth’.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.

Follow us on
Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.

first published: March 22, 2022, 08:51 IST