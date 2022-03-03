Salman Khan's Sweet Gesture for Bigg Boss 15 Finalist Pratik Sehajpal Sends Internet into Frenzy

Actor Salman Khan, with every new season, has taken the reality show Bigg Boss to greater heights. From guiding the contestants throughout their Bigg Boss journey to giving them work after the reality show, Salman ensures to support the participants in whatever way he can. The actor has given opportunities to many BB contestants in his own movies, songs, and he is frequently seen promoting the works of others. Recently, Salman promoted the song of Bigg Boss 15 first runner-up Pratik Sehajpal.

Pratik launched his new song titled ‘Pyaar Hai’ with Payal Dev. Sharing a small snippet of the song on his Instagram account, Salman wrote, “Best wishes for the song." Pratik fans were stoked to note that Salman himself was promoting the song for the Bigg Boss 15 contestant.

Pratik had participated in Bigg Boss OTT last year. He stood out from the crowd and earned millions of fans, including former Bigg Boss contestants and actors of the industry. Pratik emerged as a finalist in Bigg Boss OTT, however, on the day of the finale, he took the cash bag and entered the Bigg Boss 15 house. He was accompanied with Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhatt. Pratik too his game a notch higher in the BB house. This time too, he emerged as one of the finalists but unfortunately couldn’t win the show. While Bigg Boss OTT was won by Diya Agarwal, Bigg Boss 15 trophy was lifted by Tejasswi Prakash. After his stint in Bigg Boss got over, Pratik featured in two music videos - Rang Soneya and Naina Mere. Pyaar Hai is his third project post Bigg Boss.

On the other hand, Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi has almost no spare time on her hand. The actor is playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6 alongside Simba Nagpal and Mahek Chahal.

