Home » News » Movies » Salman Khan's Witty Take On Ranveer Singh For Eccentric Style, Says 'We Can't Even Say Make Him Wear...'

Salman Khan's Witty Take On Ranveer Singh For Eccentric Style, Says 'We Can't Even Say Make Him Wear...'

Salman Khan shared his take on Ranveer Singh's style in the recent Bigg Boss 16 episode. The actor was on the show to promote Cirkus.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: December 20, 2022, 13:47 IST

Mumbai, India

Salman Khan praises Ranveer Singh for his style statement.
Salman Khan praises Ranveer Singh for his style statement.

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan couldn’t help but talk about Ranveer Singh’s eccentric style statement. Ranveer often makes headlines for his bold style choices. While he is praised for his confidence, he is also often trolled too. Speaking about his fashion choices, Salman lauded the Cirkus actor, stating that he is loved by his fans regardless of the clothes he wears.

“One cannot be diplomatic or lie about it. Ranveer is the only star whose fashion sense nobody can follow even if they want to. It is the man who carries the clothes and he is fantastic," the Tiger 3 star said.

“Isko yeh bhi nahi keh sakte ki isko kuch bhi pehnao kyunki yeh kuch bhi pehnta hai aur uske andar puri duniya isko pyaar karti hai (We can’t even say make him wear anything because that’s what he does and that’s the reason why everyone loves him so much). That’s a fact. He’s amazing," he added, as reported by the Times of India.

Advertisement

Salman also revealed that his sister Arpita Khan knows Ranveer since they were kids and she has noticed no change in the Gully Boy star’s behaviour over the years. “My younger sister Arpita knows him since school. I asked her if he had changed. She told me, ‘No bhai, Ranveer has been like this since school’. He knows my films and dialogues more than me. Not just me, he knows Sanju (Sanjay Dutt), Aamir (Khan) and Shah Rukh’s too. He deserves to be in this industry because he is the biggest fan of films," he said.

RELATED NEWS

Ranveer will be seen in Cirkus this weekend. Starring in a double role, this is his second film with Rohit Shetty after Simmba. The film also stars Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. The film releases on Decmeber 23.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: December 20, 2022, 13:47 IST
last updated: December 20, 2022, 13:47 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+20PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor Makes Heads Turn With Her Bold And Sensuous Fashion Sense, Check Out The Diva's Best Dressed Moments Of 2022

+8PHOTOS

Nora Fatehi Enthralls Fans With Captivating Performance At 2022 FIFA World Cup Closing Ceremony, See Her Sexy Pictures