'Salute, Best Wishes': Milind Gawali Lauds Dharmveer And Prasad Oak

We all know how active Marathi actor Milind Gawali of Aye Kuthe Kay Karte fame is on social media. He posts on a range of topics — from paying tributes to his parents to analysing his role as the antagonist Aniruddha in the serial. No to forget the special posts, appreciating his co-stars.

In yet another appreciation post, this time for the movie Dharmaveer, Milind appreciated Prasad Oak’s dedication to playing a revered leader like Anand Dighe and also applauded him for his recently directed Chandramukhi. Milind mentioned in his post that he has witnessed Prasad’s journey from the TV show Athang 25 years ago and is proud of what the actor-director has achieved today.

“I saw Chandramukhi last week, I haven’t seen such an amazing movie in a long time and now Dharmaveer movie is releasing tomorrow, but you must understand that it was a super-duper hit before it was released because I had the good fortune to meet Anand Dighe Sahab twice, in our society," he said. “Anand Dighe Saheb is a great example, you look like Anand Dighe Saheb (as seen in the movie Actor Ben Kingsley Gandhi). My friends Praveen Tarde and Mangesh Desai are also very proud of you, you chose this topic and you gave it justice, My salute, and best wishes to the entire team," he wrote.

Milind also shared an old photo of himself with Anand Dighe, claiming that Prasad Oak on-screen looks precisely like him. Prasad Oak’s directorial venture Chandramukhi, starring Amruta Khanvilkar, recently created records at the box office and became a landmark film in Marathi cinema.

The Pravin Tarde directorial hit the theatres on Friday, May 13.

