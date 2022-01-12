Salute Starring Dulquer Salmaan Release Postponed

Dulquer Salmaan starrer Salute’s release has been postponed due to a sharp rise in coronavirus cases across the country. A fresh release date has not been announced by the makers yet. The actor shared a post on Instagram informing the fans about the same. “We at Wayfarer films are bound to show social responsibility ahead of our personal interests. Just like all of you, we were most excited and eagerly awaiting our next release,"read an excerpt of the statement released by the team of the film.

Theatres and cineplexes in many states have been shut down in the wake of the third wave of the ongoing pandemic. Salute directed by Rosshan Andrrews was earlier scheduled for a pan India release on January 14.

Advertisement

The statement read, “We apologise if we’ve disappointed you. But in times like this we must prioritise health and safety." It added, “We will be back at the earliest. We thank each and every one of you for your support."

Salute is penned by Traffic, Ayalum Njanum Thammil, Mumbai Police, How Old Are You and Uyare fame screenwriter duo Bobby-Sanjay. Dulquer, who plays the role of a police officer is collaborating with Rosshan Andrrews and Bobby-Sanjay for the second time. Diana Penty, Manoj K Jayan, Alancier Lopez, Lakshmi Gopalaswami and Saniya Iyappan among others are also part of the highly-anticipated project.

Dulquer was last seen in Kurup. He has films including Hey Sinamika, Chup : Revenge Of The Artist, Yuddham Tho Rasina Prema Katha Films lined up.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.