'Salute to Your Perseverance': Amey Borkar's Post For Wife, Who is Now DD Correspondent

One of the greatest support systems in your life when you opt for a new direction in your life is no doubt your better half. Words of encouragement from your spouse whenever you are trying something new in your life mean a lot, and one can easily cite Marathi actor Amey Borkar as an example after his recent post dedicated to his wife. In the post, Amey has left no stone unturned to shower praises on his wife, who has just started a new chapter in her life. Appreciating his wife, he wished her a happy journey and also added a video. Amey’s post is currently being discussed on social media. So, what did his wife achieve?

Amey’s wife Bhakti Sawant, a highly educated person who was holding a well-paid job with a good salary, has quit her job to pursue her passion. Leaving behind a highly lucrative job, Bhakti recently started a new life as a news correspondent on Doordarshan. Amey Borkar has written a special post, lauding her decision.

Advertisement

Posting a clip from the channel where his wife is reading out news, Amey’s caption said, “Today you are making a fresh start as a news correspondent for Doordarshan. Salute to your perseverance and courage. It is not easy to put aside all your higher education, well-paid salary, comfortable life and go for something new. You have done it by fulfilling all the natural responsibilities of femininity. Proud of you my wife. Keep accepting new challenges like this. You are truly the better half of me."

Talking about Ameya’s work, he is currently playing the role of Cadet Sanjay in the series Phulala Sugandh Maticha on Star Pravah. Previously, Amey played the role of Satya in the series Molkarin Bai on Star Pravah and was also seen in an important role in the series Jadubai Jorat on Zee Marathi.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.