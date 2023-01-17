Salute You For...': Varisu Director Vamshi Paidipally Gets Emotional at Success Party

Thalapathy Vijay’s much-anticipated film Varisu has lived up to expectations. Released on January 11, the Vamshi Paidipally directorial has minted a total of Rs 85 crore in five days. The Telugu version of Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer has also opened to impressive responses from fans.

With Varisu, creating ripples across the country, the makers organised a success party on January 16 in Chennai. Along with the director, R Sarathkumar, Shaam, Sangheetha, S Thaman and other members of the film unit graced the occasion. During his interaction with the audience, Vamshi Paidipally got emotional as he expressed his gratitude to Vijay Thalapathy and the Tamil viewers.

The ace director shared Varisu is not a film; it was a hope that became true because of the immense faith that the cast and crew members had in him, accompanied by the love of the Tamil audience. “This is the hope that Thalapathy Vijay sir had on me. Dil Raju sir and the Varisu team had faith in me. Thanks to the Tamil people for making that hope a reality today. Vijay fans have given this success together. I salute you for this," said an overwhelmed Vamshi Paidipally.

“I told Vijay that this will always be a dream movie. You made it real. Everyone called me a Telugu director. It hurt me. I am neither Tamil nor Telugu. I am a good man. I have been given a small place in the hearts of the Tamil people today. Thanks for that," the director added.

Vamshi Paidipally, who created some amazing movies, including Maharshi, Oopiri, and Yevadu, among others revealed that Varisu is purely a Tamil movie. Showering praises on Vijay Thalapathy he said, “No matter how much you speak about Vijay sir, it is not enough. He is the commander, he is the big star. But I have seen him up close as a man. He has been asking me from the beginning whether I was happy. Now when we met at the success party, I asked him (Vijay Thalaathy) are you happy? ‘I am very happy,’ he replied."

Frenzied fans have been celebrating Varisu from the moment of its release. Videos of people cheering inside movie theatres have gone viral. Vijay Thalapathy’s admirers were captured enjoying outside Chennai’s Rohini Theatre. When the celebration went too out of control, the police were forced to use mild baton charges to disperse the crowd.

