Sam Bahadur Co-Stars Vicky Kaushal and Fatima Sana Shaikh Look Adorable In Goofy Selfies On a Flight

Vicky Kaushal is currently shooting with Fatima Sana Shaikh for their upcoming movie Sam Bahadur. Recently, Fatima took to her Instagram stories and dropped a couple of goofy selfies with her co-star as they travelled on a flight. In the pictures, the two actors looked adorable as they make cute faces. Vicky Kaushal sported a white t-shirt and layered it up with a checkered shirt and a cap. On the other hand, Fatima wore a grey tee. In the caption, Fatima worte, ‘Thodi pagalpanti bhi zaroori hai’.

Vicky Kaushal and Fatima Sana Shaikh began shooting for Sam Bahadur in August this year. Back then, Vicky took to his Instagram account and dropped a behind-the-scenes video that shared a glimpse of the teamwork that has gone behind making this movie. “Only Gratitude as we set out on this extremely special Journey. #Samबहादुर Now Filming!" he wrote in the caption.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Sam Bahadur is a biopic based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. His army career spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and his military victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war led to the creation of Bangladesh. The legendary role will be played by Vicky Kaushal in the film.

Earlier, Vicky talked about being a part of this project and said, “I am fortunate to portray the role of a real-life hero and patriot who is still remembered and loved for his contributions to our country. There is a lot to learn and take back as an actor. With the amount of prep and hard work the whole team has put in. I am sure the audiences will be thrilled to watch Sam’s mesmerising journey to making India what it is today."

Meanwhile, Fatima will essay the role of late former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra who will be playing the role of Manekshaw’s wife Silloo.

