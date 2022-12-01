Sam Bahadur First Teaser Out: Vicky Kaushal Reveals Sam Manekshaw Biopic New Release Date

Sam Bahadur Teaser: Vicky Kaushal has released the first teaser of his upcoming film Sam Bahadur. Set to release on December 1, 2023, the actor took to Instagram and shared the teaser, and kicked off the countdown for the release. For the unversed, Sam Bahadur is the biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

In the teaser, Vicky is seen wearing the uniform and walking through his troupe as they make way for his exit. Vicky looked powerful during the walk despite his face not being visible on camera. Sharing the video, Vicky wrote, “365 days to go… #Samबहादुर in cinemas 1.12.2023."

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Sam Bahadur is based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. His career in the army spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and his military victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war led to the creation of Bangladesh. The legendary role will be played by Vicky Kaushal in the film.

Apart from Vicky Kaushal, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh (as Indra Gandhi), Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick (as Lord Mountbatten), Richard Bhakti Klein (as Ambassador Keating), Saqib Ayub (Captain Attiqur Rahman) and Krishna Kant Singh Bundela (as Subedar Gurbaksh Singh).

The team completed a schedule of the shoot in October. Sharing pictures from the sets, Vicky revealed that the team has completed its share of an outdoor shoot. “With that, we close the first outdoor schedule of Sam Bahadur," Meghna said in the video. “It’s a schedule wrap," Vicky screamed soon after. He was seen giving everyone a tight hug on the sets.

Earlier, Vicky talked about being a part of this project and said, “I am fortunate to portray the role of a real-life hero and patriot who is still remembered and loved for his contributions to our country. There is a lot to learn and take back as an actor. With the amount of prep and hard work the whole team has put in. I am sure the audiences will be thrilled to watch Sam’s mesmerising journey to making India what it is today."

