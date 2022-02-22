Sam Hunt Accused of Adultery by Pregnant Wife Hannah Lee Fowler; Latter Files for Divorce

American country singer Sam Hunt has been accused of adultery by his pregnant wife and medical nurse Hannah Lee Fowler. According to recent reports, Fowler has filed for divorce from Hunt after five years of marriage. TMZ reported on Monday that Fowler claimed in her legal documents that Hunt is “guilty of inappropriate marital conduct,” which also included “adultery.”

It was only through the recent legal documentation that Fowler’s pregnancy was also confirmed. TMZ reported that Hunt and Fowler had not announced their pregnancy, but in the documents, she said she is due in May. According to TMZ, the documents filed by Fowler for divorce on February 18 in Tennessee also mentioned, “The husband is guilty of such cruel and inhuman treatment or conduct toward the spouse as rendering cohabitation unsafe or improper.”

Fowler has also mentioned in the documents that she believes “all hopes of reconciliation are exhausted,” reported People. The 33-year-old is seeking alimony, child support and primary custody of the child, as well as for each party to be “awarded their respective separate property”. The TMZ report said that Fowler is seeking “transitional alimony, rehabilitative alimony, and alimony in future.”

It is also reported that the couple had already separated at the time of filing of legal documents for divorce.

The 37-year-old singer has not issued any official statement regarding the recent developments. Hunt, who is known for singing some of the renowned country songs like Take Your Time, and Body like Back Road, was due to celebrate his fifth wedding anniversary with Fowler in April.

For their fourth wedding anniversary milestone in 2021, the country singer had shared a tribute to his wife on Instagram. The singer had shared two pictures that showcased the couple’s journey so far. Hunt wrote in the caption, “How it started.”

Hunt’s album, Montevallo was about his relationship with Fowler, whom he met in an Alabama town with the same name.

