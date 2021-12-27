Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya Spotted Together for the First Time After Separation?

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya’s separation in October this year was certainly tough for their fans to accept. While they never openly discussed the reason for their divorce, reports suggest that Chay’s family was not okay with the kind of roles the Tamil actress wanted to do. However, three months after they announced their separation, the estranged couple were clicked together for the first time at the Ramanaidu Studio where they went for their respective professional commitments.

According to Pinkvilla, Chaitanya was at the Studio shooting for Bangarraju, whereas Samantha wrapped up the first schedule of her next film, Yashoda. The publication also informed that the actors did not speak to each other and left in their respective cars after their work was done.

In an appearance on Film Companion’s retrospective on 2021’s best performers, Samantha spoke about the social media trolling that she is often subjected to. She also spoke about the emotional devastation she experienced in the wake of her separation. Samantha and Chaitanya announced their split in October this year, putting an end to rumours that had circulated for weeks.

“With everything that has happened in my personal life in 2021, I really have no expectations. All my carefully-laid plans have crumbled, so I have no expectations. I’m open to whatever the future has in store for me, I’ll give it my very best," Samantha said.

On the work front, Samantha has been garnering praises for her special dance song in Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise - Part I. Her performance in The Family Man 2 also brought her critical acclaim and several accolades.

