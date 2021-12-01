Samantha Akkineni Asks Trolls to Be 'Civilised' And Have 'Compassion' After Split from Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Akkineni’s separation from her husband Naga Chaitanya led to rumours of her having affairs. Some reports also claimed that she never wanted children and has had abortions. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their split via a joint statement on October 2. Ever since they made the official announcement about ending her marriage, the South actress has been facing a whole lot of social media hate.

Now in an interview with ELLE magazine, Samantha has opened up about the online trolling that often comes her way. “I don’t demand unconditional acceptance," she said. “I encourage people to have different opinions but we can still love and have compassion for each other. I would only request them to express their disappointment in a more civilised way."

Last month, Samantha had also issued a statement on Twitter, lashing out at “false rumours" that were doing the rounds in the wake of her separation. While appreciating the support she had received in the aftermath of the split, she also slammed those who have been spreading unverified and baseless speculations about the reasons behind her separation.

In a statement posted on her Twitter account, Samantha said divorce is “an extremely painful process" anyway but the “relentless personal attacks" have made it more difficult. Samantha’s statement received support from her fellow colleague Rakul Preet Singh and costume designer Neeraja Kona. Samantha’s fans and well-wishers also extended their support to the actress by sending love and strength to her on social media.

Meanwhile, Samantha Akkineni recently bagged her first international film, ‘Arrangements of Love,’ to be directed by BAFTA-winning filmmaker Philip John of ‘Downtown Abbey’ fame. According to Variety, ‘Arrangements of Love’ is an adaptation of the bestselling 2004 novel of the same title by Indian author Timeri N. Murari. Samantha plays the role of a strong minded and funny force of nature 27-year-old progressive bisexual Tamil woman who runs her own detective agency and becomes part of the search.

