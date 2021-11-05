Samantha Akkineni Celebrates First Diwali Following Split With Naga Chaitanya, Fans Shower Love

It has been more than a month since Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya ended their four years of marital bliss, and the actress has been focusing on her and her professional life following the split. This year, she celebrated her first Diwali after their separation and shared some glimpses of how she spent her Diwali on social media. The superstar shared a couple of photos from her Diwali photoshoot in which she can be seen donning a bright red lehenga with intricate embroidery work.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni Looks Gorgeous In Red Ethnic Ensemble, Check Diva Slay Embellished Outfits

Advertisement

The first two photos saw her posing for the camera, while her third photo featured her two pooches, Hash and Saasha. The actress keeps sharing photos and videos featuring her pets and her love for them is no secret. She captioned the post as, “Happy Diwali "

Her fans took to the comment section to wish her on the occasion.

Yesterday, she took to her Instagram Story section to share her Diwali special workout routine. She can be seen doing a rigorous workout which included deadlifts, crunches and pushups. The actress can be seen training hard and her efforts are clearly visible in the videos she shared. Alongside her Diwali workout video, she wrote, “All about the festive spirit but realised it’s definitely not for everyone.."

Advertisement

Ever since her separation, the actress has been sharing motivational quotes on social media. In a recent Instagram post, she shared an inspirational thought that her mother shared with her. “I’m strong, I’m resilient, I’m not perfect, I’m the perfect me, I never give up, I’m loving, I’m determined, I’m fierce, I’m human, I’m a warrior," read Samantha’s post, which she captioned with the hashtag #MyMommaSaid.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni Has Decided to Stay Away from Twitter After Online Hate Post ChaySam Split: Report

Samantha recently announced separation from actor-husband Naga Chaitanya. “To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thank you for your support," the note read.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.