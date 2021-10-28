Samantha Akkineni Defamation Case: Hyderabad Court Orders YouTube Channels to Remove Problematic Content

Following Samantha Akkineni‘s separation from her actor-husband Naga Chaitanya, several netizens and YouTube channels had come up with theories suggesting the actress is responsible for the divorce. She was accused of having affairs and going through abortions, following which Samantha had filed a defamation lawsuit against three YouTube channels and an advocate named CL Venkat Rao. Now, after several rounds of hearings, the Kukatpally Court in Hyderabad has passed a judgement in the defamation case, asking the channels to remove the concerned contents.

The court has also ordered them not to publish defamatory remarks against the actress and asked advocate Rao to not make baseless accusations.

Earlier, the Kukatpally court had trashed Samantha’s appeal to take legal action against those who she claimed defamed her. She was asked to seek an apology from them instead. The court had cited that the celebrities share personal details and then file defamation cases, which was not the right thing. Not ready to take it, Samantha had to bring her advocate in her defence. It was reported that Samantha’s attorney cited the recent ‘permanent injunction order’ case filed by Shilpa Shetty as the reference point to Samantha’s case.

Earlier this month, Samantha had lashed out at “false rumours" being spread in the media against her following her separation from Chaitanya. While appreciating the support she had received in the aftermath of the split, she also slammed those who have been spreading unverified and baseless speculations about the reasons behind her separation.

Samantha announced separation from her husband Naga Chaitanya on October 2. In 2016, the couple made their relationship public and on October 7, 2017, they tied the knot. On October 2, 2021, the couple filed for divorce.

