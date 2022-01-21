Samantha Akkineni Deletes Instagram Post About Her Separation From Naga Chaitanya

Last year, fans had to endure one of the toughest separation announcements. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya decided to call it quits, almost four years after they exchanged vows. Just before their fourth wedding anniversary, the former couple made the growing rumours official by releasing a joint public statement. Fondly known as ChaySam, the duo started dating after they met on the sets of Samantha’s debut film Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010. Fans took the separation news of their favourite celebrity couple hard and some even turned bitter by posting harsh comments on both the actors’ social media pages.

On October 2, last year, the couple issued a joint statement on their respective Instagram accounts. “To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought, Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us," an excerpt from the statement read.

However, Samantha has now taken this statement down from her timeline on the photo-sharing platform. Whereas, the original statement is still there on Naga Chaitanya’s page. But the comments have been turned off.

Shortly after officially announcing the separation, Samantha removed most pictures and posts featuring her former husband. However, certain commercial posts and pictures with mutual friends are still visible on the actress’ profile.

Samantha may have hit some major lows on the personal front, last year. However, she ensured some balance in her life by making significant developments on the professional front. The actress achieved important milestones in her career. First, she made her much-awaited digital debut with Raj and DK’s The Family Man 2. She also collected her fifth Filmfare Award for her portrayal of Raji.

On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya has had two film releases - Love Story (2021) and the recently released Bangarraju, co-starring father, superstar Nagarjuna. Naga Chaitanya will make his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.

