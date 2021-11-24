Samantha Akkineni Faces Wrath Of Naga Chaitanya Fans For Not Wishing Actor On His Birthday

Actor Naga Chaitanya celebrated his birthday on November 23. Best wishes poured in from all quarters for the actor on social media. Chaitanya’s father Nagarjuna Akkineni unveiled the former’s first look as Chinna Bangarraju from their upcoming film Bangarraju. Bangarraju marks Naga Chaitanya and his father Nagarjuna’s third film together. On his son’s birthday, Nagarjuna wished him by unveiling the “first look and style of Chinna Bangarraju" along with the film’s teaser.

However, fans were upset that Chaitanya’s estranged wife Samantha Akkineni didn’t wish him online. Samantha, who has been posting photos from her shoots on social media a lot lately and constantly updating about her life after separation, was criticised for not taking time out to write a birthday message for Chaitanya online.

A section of the internet also commented on Samantha’s old Instagram posts that had Chaitanya in them. “You are not wishing Naga Chaitanya on his birthday," a fan wrote. Another one asked, “Why would you not wish Chay on his birthday?"

Meanwhile, here’s how Naga Chaitanya thanked father Nagarjuna for the shout-out:

Bangarraju is Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya’s first film after five years - they last co-starred in Premam. Naga Chaitanya is Nagarjuna’s son with his first wife Lakshmi Daggubati. After their divorced in 1990, Nagarjuna married actress Amala in 1992. Their son Akhil is also an actor.

In Bangarraju, Nagarjuna reprises his titular role from Soggade Chinni Nayana. The forthcoming film also stars Ramya Krishnan, Krithi Shetty, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, Chalapathi Rao, Vennela Kishore, Jhansi and Anita Chowdery.

Meanwhile, Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya shared a joint statement about their separation on Instagram on October 2, a couple of days ahead of their fourth wedding anniversary. Their separation had saddened a lot of their fans.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.