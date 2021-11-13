Samantha Akkineni Feels Terrible for Her 'Poor Firstborn', Shares Photo

South actress Samantha Akkineni has been busy relaxing and vacationing these days. She is known for her performances in the films Theri and Kaththi. On social media, the actress is noted for constantly posting lovely photos of her dogs. Samantha recently showered affection on her canine partners. Samantha is deeply in love with her two pet dogs, Hash and Sasha. The actress’ beloved dog Hash recently made a cameo on her Instagram Stories, giving us a cause to chuckle.

In the picture she posted, Sasha is seen sitting on Hash showing her dominance over Samantha’s ‘poor first born’. She captioned the picture saying, “I leave for one day…one day. My poor firstborn."

Samantha frequently shares adorable images of her pets. Hash is resting his one paw on Samantha’s back while she sleeps in one of the images she shared a few months ago. In the caption, she referred to Hash as her, “Guardian Angel."

Meanwhile, the actress has been on the go since she and Naga Chaitanya split up. She began her journey in Rishikesh, where she engaged in the Char Dham Yatra, exploring Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath. She also joined her crew on a trip to Dubai. She had posted images from her vacation on Instagram, showing the food she was eating and the vista from her hotel room.

Samantha had her major digital breakthrough with The Family Man season 2, for which she made waves with her portrayal of Raji, an ardent Sri Lankan Tamil soldier who is on a suicide mission in the drama. The Family Man’s second season was launched with excellent reviews and is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha both garnered a lot of plaudits for their roles in the series.

