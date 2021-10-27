Samantha Akkineni Flashes Million-dollar Smile As She Paints Her Heart Out to 'Heal' People; See Pic

Samantha Akkineni is flaunting her painting skills in her latest Instagram post. The actress on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a picture of herself painting her heart out. The picture was shared to promote a cause by Hyderabad artist Manohar Chiluveru, who is known for his paintings, sculptures and interactive public art installations.

Sharing the photo, Samantha wrote, “One of those days… If you hear a voice within you say ‘you cannot paint,’ then by all means paint, and that voice will be silenced. HopeKosmos an Art Project by @manohar_chiluveru in tribute to the people affected by covid 19. The project aims to engage with the community and use art as a medium to heal and bring people together and promote hope." (sic)

Meanwhile, Samantha Akkineni decided to go on Char Dham yatra to Uttarakhand after announcing her separation with husband Naga Chaitanya. The actress, who landed in Rishikesh last week, shared a series of photos from the picturesque location on Instagram. On Saturday, Samantha informed fans that her spiritual trip came to an end and it was her dream to visit “this paradise on Earth".

Samantha announced separation from her husband Naga Chaitanya on October 2. In 2016, the couple made their relationship public and on October 7, 2017, they tied the knot. On October 2, 2021, the couple filed for divorce.

Samantha had also lashed out at “false rumours" being spread in the media against her following her separation from Chaitanya. While appreciating the support she had received in the aftermath of the split, she also slammed those who have been spreading unverified and baseless speculations about the reasons behind her separation.

