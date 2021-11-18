Samantha Akkineni Gives Tight Hug to Birthday Girl Nayanthara; Raashii Khanna Says 'So Cute'

It’s no secret that Samantha Akkineni and Nayanthara get along really well. On Nayanthara’s birthday last year, Samantha even referred to her as “sister". The Bigil actress celebrates her birthday on November 18. While birthday greetings from the film industry for the actress have been flooding the internet, her friend Sam penned down a touching note for Nayan.

Sam took to Instagram to post a few photos from Nayanthara’s birthday party last night, in which she can be seen hugging the actress wholeheartedly. In another photo, Nayanthara is seen feeding Sam a piece of cake. Apart from Sam, Vijay Sethupathi was among those who celebrated the special day with Nayanthara, as was her fiance, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. Nayanthara looked beautiful in the pictures posted on Sam’s Instagram account in a simple yellow top and jeans.

Sam wrote in the caption: “She came, she saw, she dared, she dreamed, she performed, and she conquered! Happy birthday Nayan."

Fans of both actresses have been pouring hearts and kisses in the comment section. South star Raashii Khaana also commented: “So cute."

Samantha’s upcoming project, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, features Nayanthara, and Vijay in prominent roles. The film will be directed by Shivan. The filmmaker recently revealed first look posters of the stars in their various roles. Vijay will portray Rambo aka Ranjankudi Anbarasu Murugesa Boopathi Ohoondiran, Sam will be seen as Khatija, while Nayanthara will portray Kanmani, according to the posters.

Apart from acting in the film, Nayanthara is also going to produce the romantic comedy. The film is slated to release in theatres in December. The music for this film will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

