Samantha Akkineni Goes on Boat Ride As She Enjoys Her Time in Kerala; See Breathtaking Pic

After the success of her recent dance number ‘Oo Antava..Oo Oo Antava’ for Allu Arjun’s upcoming movie Pushpa, Tollywood actress Samantha Akkineni has taken some time off to rejuvenate at Alleppey Backwaters, Kerala. The actress shared a picture on Instagram Stories on Monday where she was seen relaxing inside a houseboat. Samantha was seen in a blue printed dress as she gazed outside the window of her houseboat. The 34-year-old actress was certainly relishing her time amidst the greenery at God’s own country.

After her separation from her husband Naga Chaitanya earlier in October, Samantha made a bombshell return to screens with her recent dance number for the upcoming Telugu action-drama Pushpa. The actress was seen exuding her sexy avatar in the song composed by Devi Sri Prasad, and sung by Indravathi Chauhan. Dancing along with Arjun, who is known for his impressive dancing skills certainly brought out Samantha’s skills as well.

Advertisement

The actress even shared a post dedicated to her recent work on Instagram. On Monday, Samantha shared a shot from the recently released music video and penned a note on how becoming sexy for the song was no easy task. The caption read, “I played good, I played bad, I was funny, I was serious, I was a chat show host too. I work really hard to excel at everything that I take up, but being sexy is next level hard work….phew. Oo Antava Ooo Antava. Thank you for the love."

Advertisement

Besides working as an actress, Samantha is also a spiritual person who looks for getaways where she can relax her mind. The actress recently visited Uttarakhand for the Char Dham Yatra earlier in October. Samantha took the trip with her close friend and model Shilpa Reddy. Sharing a picture from her trip, the actress wrote on Instagram, “I have always been fascinated by the Himalayas, ever since I read the Mahabharata it has been a dream to visit this paradise on Earth, a place of great mystery, the abode of Gods."

Have you checked Samantha’s latest Instagram update yet?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.