Samantha Akkineni Has Craziest Reaction to Jr NTR and Ram Charan's 'Naatu Naatu' Song from RRR

As promised, the makers of ‘RRR’ unveiled the ‘Naatu Naatu’ song an hour earlier than expected on Wednesday. The peppy number features Ram Charan and Jr NTR showcasing their incredible dancing skills. Touted as a visual spectacle, ‘RRR’ is one of the most awaited movies right now. With Telugu’s top heroes playing the lead roles, director S.S. Rajamouli is all set to present a blockbuster fictional drama.

The song features groovy and upbeat tunes and has been composed by music director M.M. Keeravani. It is shot in an opulent set, which is visible in the backdrop. The song’s mood-lifting beats and the actors’ phenomenal dance moves in the video have won over the internet. In less than a day, the song has created a record with more than 3 million views on Youtube.

Now, Telugu star Samantha Akkineni has also reacted to the ‘Naatu Naatu’ video. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the actress shared the video of the song and wrote, “Mentallll!!!"

RRR is set in pre-independence India, the film is a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju, portrayed by Jr. NTR and Ram Charan respectively.

The biggest multi-starrer of India features, Ram Charan, NTR Jr along with Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt. The project is helmed by SS Rajamouli, who was also the mastermind behind the record-breaking Baahubali series.

RRR is being positioned as a bigger offering than the Baahubali series. The film is said to be a visual spectacle for the fans and has been scheduled for release on 7th January 2022. The film is set to be one of the biggest films of the next year.

PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory.

