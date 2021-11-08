Samantha Akkineni Invited as Speaker at IFFI, Alongwith Family Man Co-star Manoj Bajpayee

Actress Samantha Akkineni has been invited to speak at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), to be held in Goa from November 20-28. The organisers have also roped in director Aruna Raje, actor John Edathattil, and director Vivek Agnihotri as speakers at IFFI. Manoj Bajpayee too is among the speakers.

Samantha, who impressed the audience with her performance in ‘The Family Man 2’ web series, is apparently the first south Indian actress to be invited as a speaker at IFFI.

There are rumours of Samantha making a Bollywood debut, and her being a part of the festival is being looked upon as a move to create her space. There is talk that Samantha would soon sign her maiden Hindi film under Tapsee Pannu’s home production. But there is no official confirmation about the project from both sides.

Meanwhile, Samantha has zeroed in on two multi-lingual projects. One of the two projects is touted to be a romantic fantasy, while the other is a thriller. Samantha will also appear in Gunasekhar’s mythological film ‘Shaakuntalam’, which is under post-production.

The actress has been hitting the headlines every day ever since she announced her separation from husband Naga Chaitanya. Despite the media attention and online criticism, Samantha has kept herself busy with various activities. She has been keeping herself occupied by doing what she loves - from going on trips with her best friend to signing back-to-back films. She recently shared glimpses from her Diwali celebration in Hyderabad.

In a statement posted on her Twitter, Samantha said divorce is “an extremely painful process" anyway but the “relentless personal attacks" have made it more difficult. Samantha’s statement received support from her fellow colleague Rakul Preet Singh and costume designer Neeraja Kona. Samantha’s fans and well-wishers also extended their support to the actress by sending love and strength to her on social media.

(With IANS inputs)

