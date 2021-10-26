Samantha Akkineni Invokes Shilpa Shetty's Example in Defamation Case Against YouTube Channels

Samantha Akkineni, who had filed a defamation case against a couple of YouTube channels and an individual, is in no mood to rest until she gets things right. It was reported that the Kukatpally court here had trashed Samantha’s appeal to take legal action against those who she claimed defamed her.

The actress, who wanted legal action to be taken against her defamers, was asked to seek an apology from them instead. The court had cited that the celebrities share personal details and then file defamation cases, which was not the right thing.

Samantha Akkineni Says ‘Be Thankful for What You’re Now’ in New Post After Split With Naga Chaitanya

Advertisement

Not ready to take it, Samantha had to bring her advocate in her defence. It is reported that Samantha’s attorney has cited the recent ‘permanent injunction order’ case filed by Shilpa Shetty as the reference point to Samantha’s case now.

After her husband Raj Kundra was arrested in a pornography case, Shilpa Shetty had approached the Bombay High Court. The court passed the permanent injunction order, restricting media outlets from reporting derogatory reports pertaining to her.

Samantha’s legal team indicated that she could approach the court for a similar verdict in her defamation case as well. The court has now reserved the judgment on Samantha’s defamation case and will be heard soon.

Samantha’s divorce announcement came as a shocker to all, after which multiple websites and YouTube channels started speculation related to her personal life and spreading rumours about the actress having affairs with her colleagues.

Samantha had also lashed out at “false rumours" being spread in the media against her following her separation from Chaitanya. While appreciating the support she had received in the aftermath of the split, she also slammed those who have been spreading unverified and baseless speculations about the reasons behind her separation.

In a statement posted on her Twitter and Instagram accounts, Samantha said divorce is “an extremely painful process" anyway but the “relentless personal attacks" have made it more difficult. Samantha’s statement received support from her fellow colleague Rakul Preet Singh and costume designer Neeraja Kona. Samantha’s fans and well-wishers also extended their support to the actress by sending love and strength to her on social media.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.