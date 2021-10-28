Samantha Akkineni Jets Off to Dubai With Team, Shares Picture of Burj Khalifa

Samantha Akkineni‘s travel spree continues as the actress recently jetted off to Dubai following her Goa and Uttarakhand trip. The South superstar took to her Instagram Story section to share a picture of the magnificent Burj Khalifa, a landmark in Dubai. She embarked on this trip with her stylists Preetham Jukalker and Sadhna Singh. However, it is not certain whether the actress is there for a vacation or work commitments.

Take a look at the photo:

Advertisement

She recently came back from Char Dham yatra. She was accompanied by her close friend Shilpa Reddy on the spiritual trip.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni’s Message After ChaySam Split: ‘Instead of Preparing Daughter for Marriage…’

Yesterday, Samantha, in a new Instagram post, urged parents to invest in their daughter’s education rather than save up for her wedding day. The post was originally shared by the Indian hockey team’s captain Rani Rampal. Ever since Samantha announced separation from her husband Naga Chaitanya, the actress has been sharing motivational posts on Instagram.

The star reposted the inspiring message on her Instagram story. The note was about educating daughters, making them financially independent and teaching them self-love.

Samantha announced separation from her husband Naga Chaitanya on October 2. In 2016, the couple made their relationship public and on October 7, 2017, they tied the knot. On October 2, 2021, the couple filed for divorce.

Samantha had also lashed out at “false rumours" being spread in the media against her following her separation from Chaitanya. While appreciating the support she had received in the aftermath of the split, she also slammed those who have been spreading unverified and baseless speculations about the reasons behind her separation.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.