Samantha Akkineni Keeps it Casual Yet Stunning in Striped Dress at Friend's Birthday Party

Samantha Akkineni was recently spotted partying with director Nandini Reddy and other close friends. What caught attention was her stunning look, in a navy and white striped dress by designer Jonathan Simkhai. She aced the thigh-high slit cut dress, which had a having slim-fitting waistband and light gathers on sleeves. The Oh Baby actress completed her look with tiny earrings, minimal makeup and hair tied in a bun.

It was a celebration for the actress’ friend, Dr Manjula Anagani’s birthday. Sharing photos from the get-together, Samantha wrote, “Happy birthday @drmanjulaanaganiofficial… I consider myself lucky to have a friend like you…

They say hard times reveal true friends …. No truer friend than you doc… I hope you know how much you’re loved today. Happy birthday !"

Ever since she announced her split from Naga Chaitanya, Samantha has kept herself busy with various activities. She has been keeping herself occupied by doing what she loves - from going on trips with her best friend to signing back-to-back films. She recently shared glimpses from her Diwali celebration in Hyderabad. In the pictures and videos, the actress can be seen dressed in a bright silver outfit posing with Upasana Kamineni and Shilpa Reddy. She can also be seen gulping pani puri. She has shared it with captions, “Diwali binging, “Diwali vibes" and “Deepavali with loves ones."

In a statement posted on her Twitter, Samantha said divorce is “an extremely painful process" anyway but the “relentless personal attacks" have made it more difficult. Samantha’s statement received support from her fellow colleague Rakul Preet Singh and costume designer Neeraja Kona. Samantha’s fans and well-wishers also extended their support to the actress by sending love and strength to her on social media.

Samantha and Chaitanya, who had tied the knot in October 2017, announced their separation on October 2 in a joint statement. The duo said they decided to “part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths".

