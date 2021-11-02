Samantha Akkineni's Message After Split With Naga Chaitanya: 'I'm Not Perfect...'

Samantha Akkineni, in a new Instagram post, has shared yet another inspirational thought that her mother shared with her. Ever since Samantha announced separation from her husband Naga Chaitanya, the actress has been sharing motivational posts on Instagram. The actress, who is currently abroad, has once again posted a wise thought on her Instagram Story.

“I’m strong, I’m resilient, I’m not perfect, I’m the perfect me, I never give up, I’m loving, I’m determined, I’m fierce, I’m human, I’m a warrior," read Samantha’s post, which she captioned with the hashtag #MyMommaSaid.

Samantha Akkineni’s Message After ChaySam Split: ‘Instead of Preparing Daughter for Marriage…’

Advertisement

Earlier, Samantha, via her Instagram post, had urged parents to invest in their daughter’s education rather than save up for her wedding day. The post was originally shared by the Indian hockey team’s captain Rani Rampal. The South star reposted the inspiring message on her Instagram story. The note was about educating daughters, making them financially independent and teaching them self-love. “Make your daughter so capable that you don’t have to worry who will marry her. Instead of saving money for her wedding day, spend it on her education, and most importantly, instead of preparing her for marriage, prepare her for herself. Teach her self-love, confidence, and that she can throat punch someone if she needs to," the message read.

Samantha recently announced separation from actor-husband Naga Chaitanya. “To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thank you for your support," the note read.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.