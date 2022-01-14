Samantha Akkineni Nails 80 Kg Barbell Deadlift in Mind-boggling Workout Session; See Here

Samantha Akkineni is extremely fond of the gym and follows a strict routine (from time to time) to keep her famous abs in check. How do we know this? Well, a quick glance at her Instagram profile will show you how big a fitness freak she is! Having said that, it’s not a cakewalk to achieve her figure and her latest Instagram Stories are proof.

Samantha on Friday evening shared a super solid inside glimpse into her intense workout training on Instagram wherein she’s seen lifting an 80 kg barbell for a deadlift. And, guess what? The actress absolutely nailed it!

This is not the first time Samantha has given a sneak peek into her workout session. The Telugu star frequently posts videos and stories from her intense gym training. Take a look:

On the work front, Samantha has been garnering praises for her special dance song in Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise - Part I. Her performance in The Family Man 2 also brought her critical acclaim and several accolades.

Samantha has also been in the news for her personal life. In October 2021, the actress ended her marriage with Naga Chaitanya. In an appearance on Film Companion’s retrospective on 2021’s best performers, Samantha spoke about the emotional devastation she experienced in the wake of her separation.

“With everything that has happened in my personal life in 2021, I really have no expectations. All my carefully-laid plans have crumbled, so I have no expectations. I’m open to whatever the future has in store for me, I’ll give it my very best," Samantha said.

