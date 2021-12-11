Samantha Akkineni Reacts to Her Divorce With Naga Chaitanya: 'I Think I'm Done...'

Samantha Akkineni’s separation from her husband Naga Chaitanya led to rumours of her having affairs. Some reports even claimed that she never wanted children and has had abortions. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their split via a joint statement on October 2, 2021. Ever since they made the official announcement about ending their marriage, the South actress has been facing a whole lot of social media hate.

Talking about the various speculations and the unwarranted attention to her personal life, Samantha recently told ETimes, “I think I am done speaking about it. It was important to speak about it and I have addressed it but I don’t think it is necessary to keep on repeating that, again and again."

The ‘Family Man 2’ star now wants to rather focus on having a busy and fruitful 2022. “I have to work really hard. I have been very fortunate to get amazing characters to play and be able to do justice to them. I just hope and pray that I continue to do justice to the roles that are being offered to me," Samantha added.

Recently, in an interview with ELLE magazine, Samantha opened up about the online trolling that often comes her way. “I don’t demand unconditional acceptance," she said. “I encourage people to have different opinions but we can still love and have compassion for each other. I would only request them to express their disappointment in a more civilised way."

Last month, Samantha had also issued a statement on Twitter, lashing out at “false rumours" that were doing the rounds in the wake of her separation. While appreciating the support she had received in the aftermath of the split, she also slammed those who have been spreading unverified and baseless speculations about the reasons behind her separation.

