Samantha Akkineni Reacts to Her Divorce With Naga Chaitanya; Raj Anadkat Leaving TMKOC Because of Munmun Dutta?

Talking about the various speculations and the unwarranted attention to her personal life, Samantha recently told ETimes, “I think I am done speaking about it. It was important to speak about it and I have addressed it but I don’t think it is necessary to keep on repeating that, again and again."

Gossip mills are buzzing with rumours that Raj Anadkat, who plays the role of Tapu Gada in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, might quit the show. While Raj has refrained from addressing the rumours, a new report claims that it could have to do with Munmun Dutta aka Babitaji leaving the show earlier despite the two denying their alleged romance.

Kashmera Shah has sparked debate by claiming that a person has sent her a picture of Rakhi Sawant’s husband getting married to someone else. Photos went viral on Twitter where Rakhi’s husband Ritesh can be seen in traditional groom attire in one photo. Next, he is with a woman and a child which is his rumoured family.

Malaika Arora and her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan once again reunited on Thursday night to receive their son, Arhaan, at the Mumbai airport. Arhaan is studying at a college abroad and returned home for the Christmas break.

Both Malaika and Arbaaz greeted their son with a warm hug as he arrived at the Mumbai airport. Videos and pictures of their emotional reunion surfaced on social media. Arhaan left India in August this year, after taking a gap year, for his higher studies.

Rubina Dilaik is one of the most popular television actresses right now, but the Bigg Boss 14 winner did not have it easy. She made her debut with Chotti Bahu in 2008 and went on to be a part of several popular shows like Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev. In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, she recalled an incident where a producer cheated her of lakhs. In 2011, her payments were due for months, following which she urged the producer to meet her to understand what is happening. She said that when he finally met her, the production house showed her records of the shoot being delayed, the reason and the loss incurred due to it.

