Samantha Akkineni Says 'Be Thankful for What You're Now' in New Post After Split With Naga Chaitanya

Ever since Samantha Akkineni announced separation from her husband Naga Chaitanya, the actress has been sharing motivational posts on Instagram. The actress, who Saturday concluded her Char Dham yatra with her close friend Shilpa Reddy, has once again posted a wise thought on her Instagram Story.

“Be thankful for what you are now, and keep fighting for what you want to be tomorrow," read Samantha’s post, which she captioned with the hashtag #MyMommaSaid.

Meanwhile, Samantha Akkineni decided to go on Char Dham yatra to Uttarakhand after announcing her separation with husband Naga Chaitanya. The actress, who landed in Rishikesh earlier this week, shared a series of photos from the picturesque location on Instagram. On Saturday, Samantha informed fans that her spiritual trip came to an end and it was her dream to visit “this paradise on Earth".

On Friday, Samantha gave a glimpse of her visit to Maharishi Mahesh Yogi’s Ashram, also known as the Beatles Ashram. She shared a series of pictures and videos and captioned it, “To stand where the Beatles once did. At Maharishi Mahesh Yogi’s ashram where they practised ‘Transcendental Meditation’ and wrote some of their famous songs.. 48 of them."

Samantha announced separation from her husband Naga Chaitanya on October 2. In 2016, the couple made their relationship public and on October 7, 2017, they tied the knot. On October 2, 2021, the couple filed for divorce.

Samantha had also lashed out at “false rumours" being spread in the media against her following her separation from Chaitanya. While appreciating the support she had received in the aftermath of the split, she also slammed those who have been spreading unverified and baseless speculations about the reasons behind her separation.

In a statement posted on her Twitter and Instagram accounts, Samantha said divorce is “an extremely painful process" anyway but the “relentless personal attacks" have made it more difficult. Samantha’s statement received support from her fellow colleague Rakul Preet Singh and costume designer Neeraja Kona. Samantha’s fans and well-wishers also extended their support to the actress by sending love and strength to her on social media.

