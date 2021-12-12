Samantha Akkineni Seeks Blessings in Tirumala Temple, Poses for a Picture; Take a Look

Samantha Akkineni has been visiting religious places since her separation from actor-husband Naga Chaitanya. Recently, the actress’ picture from her Tirumala temple visit has surfaced on the internet. In the selfie, the superstar can be seen posing with a couple of people, wearing a purple kaftan dress. She is a regular visitor of the temple. Take a look at the photo:

Meanwhile, in October, she jetted off to Uttarakhand following her divorce announcement. She also opened up on the divorce in a recent interview. In an interview with ELLE magazine, Samantha talked about the online trolling that she had to face after the separation. “I don’t demand unconditional acceptance," she said. “I encourage people to have different opinions but we can still love and have compassion for each other. I would only request them to express their disappointment in a more civilised way."

Advertisement

Talking about the various speculations and the unwarranted attention to her personal life, she also told ETimes, “I think I am done speaking about it. It was important to speak about it and I have addressed it but I don’t think it is necessary to keep on repeating that, again and again."

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni recently bagged her first international film, ‘Arrangements of Love,’ to be directed by BAFTA-winning filmmaker Philip John of ‘Downtown Abbey’ fame. She will also be featured in an item song on Allu Arjun’s film Pushpa. Apart from these, Samantha’s projects which are currently in the pipeline are Shaakuntalam in Telugu and Kaathu Vaakulla Rendu Kaadhal in Tamil.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.