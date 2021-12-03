Samantha Akkineni Shares Screenshot of Message from Mom; Neha Bhasin Says Pratik Sehajpal is Pretending to Be Single

After announcing her split with Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni is slowly and steadily trying to move on in real life. The actress has been sharing inspirational and empowering posts on Instagram. She has also become very active on social media and keeps sharing cryptic posts about moving on and reinventing herself.

From Bigg Boss OTT to Bigg Boss 15, Pratik Sehajpal is giving in all he has to entertain the audience of the reality show. Pratik, who is known for his aggressive side, has come a long way in the show and aims to not only be one of the finalists but take the trophy home as well.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, regarded as one of the greatest cricket captains of all time, holds some of the best records in the game. The former India skipper, who announced his retirement from international cricket last year, is now spending quality time with his family. Dhoni is happily married to his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni for over a decade. The couple is also blessed with a daughter, Ziva.

The fervour surrounding Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s rumoured wedding continues to grow each day, as reports of lavish ceremonies circulate. Even though the couple hasn’t confirmed anything yet, it seems their wedding is indeed happening, according to Vicky Kaushal’s neighbour, actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif might be tight-lipped till their D Day but everything from the daily updates to the pictures clicked by paparazzi hint at the fact that they are indeed tying the knot. Earlier in the day, the actress and her sister Isabelle Kaif were clicked outside the former’s house in Bandra and later stylist Anaita Shroff was also seen visiting the actress at her house.

