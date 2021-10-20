Samantha Akkineni Shares Snapshots from Her Visit to Rishikesh After Separation from Naga Chaitanya

Tollywood actress Samantha Akkineni is on a healing retreat in the soothing environment of Rishikesh. The actress shared snippets from her trip to the quaint town in Uttarakhand on her Instagram Stories. Announcing her arrival in the foothills of Himalayas, the actress shared a picture from the resort where she is staying. The picture featured a turquoise blue pool with green hills in the background.

The actress who recently announced her divorce from husband and actor Naga Chaitanya has come to seek peace and calm in the lap of nature. Another picture from her Story showed how a gray langur arrived into the premise of the resort acknowledging the actor’s arrival.

Some of the other snapshots from Samantha’s visit featured portraits capturing the wilderness of the area, like a web created by a spider around the branches of a tree, which shone under the sunlight.

The 34-year-old actress also posted a picture from her visit to Shri Swami Purushottam Nand Ji Maharaj Vashishth Ashram. The picture showed the entrance gate to the premises of the ashram situated in the outskirts of Rishikesh and a glimpse of the words of wisdom shared by the Hindu saint which talked about “seeking happiness." One of the quotes by the saint read, “The happiness we are seeking is inside us…."

The following Story shared by Samantha featured a dog roaming inside the Ashram.

Samantha also posted a picture of a banyan tree from the Guru Vashishtha Cave Shivpuri. It is said that Vashishta is one of the saptarishis or the seven sages and one of the first creations of Lord Brahma, who is also known as the creator.

Visiting Uttarakhand, Samantha also made sure she got her hands on a Ruskin Bond book as her latest Instagram Story revealed.

