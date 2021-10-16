Samantha Akkineni Signs Second Bilingual, Woman-Oriented Film Following Split With Naga Chaitanya

After announcing her first project following her split with Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni has announced yet another project, this time with debutante directors Hari and Harish. Yesterday, she revealed that she will be starring in Shantaruban Gnanasekharan’s bilingual film and now she has come onboard for Hari and Harish’s Tamil-Telugu bilingual film. After The Family Man 2, the actress had revealed in an interview that she would be taking a break from work for a month. Then, divorce rumours of Sam and Chay started doing the rounds and the couple finally announced that they have decided to part ways. This is her first series of work announcements since then.

Director duo Hari and Harish’s film will be produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under Sridevi Movies. It is said that the untitled film’s shooting will commence in November.

Sivalenka, in a statement, said, “After making unique films like Aditya 369 with Nandamuri Balakrishna garu, Gentleman with Nani and Sammohanam with Sudheer Babu, we’re producing another unique attempt, a woman-oriented story with Samantha as the lead. As the story excited her a lot, she immediately okayed it. We’re introducing the Hari-Harish direction duo with this movie. Shooting will commence from November."

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya had announced the separation on October 2 and the estranged couple has been grabbing eyeballs ever since. A few days back, Naga Chaitanya had made his first-ever public appearance after announcing separation from Samantha Akkineni. The actor joined Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni for the promotional event of their upcoming film ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’.

Meanwhile, Samantha recently lashed out at “false rumours" being spread in the media against her following her separation from Chaitanya. While appreciating the support she had received in the aftermath of the split, she also slammed those who have been spreading unverified and baseless speculations about the reasons behind her separation.

In a statement posted on her Twitter and Instagram accounts, Samantha said divorce is “an extremely painful process" anyway but the “relentless personal attacks" have made it more difficult. Samantha’s statement received support from her fellow colleague Rakul Preet Singh and costume designer Neeraja Kona. Samantha’s fans and well-wishers also extended their support to the actress by sending love and strength to her on social media.

