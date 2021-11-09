Samantha Akkineni Shares Motivational Post About 'Simply Building a Lovely Life, Living in the Moment'

South actress Samantha Akkineni took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a new picture of herself. In the picture, the actress is wearing kurta set from Saaki. “Dreamin’ ✨," she wrote alongside the picture. A few hours ago, she also posted a wise thought on Instagram Story. The post reads, “How about you don’t have to build an empire? Or dominate an industry? Or be the number one at anything? What if you simply built a lovely life that makes you feel happy, that brings you joy, that is generative and supportive?

What if you healed the parts of you that need more and more and more? What if you redefined what success looks and feels like to you? What if you decided enough is enough? What if you felt satisfied in the right here, the right now? What if you realized your life is likely a lot closer to your ideal than you ever thought? What if changing the filter in which you view your life makes everything that much more vibrant? How much open empty space would be left for your joy if you stopped thinking you needed to earn it? How much time could you spend in the actual living of your life if you let go of striving for more? How much more beautiful would this moment, right here, become for you?."

Meanwhile, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, who had tied the knot in October 2017, announced their separation on October 2 in a joint statement on social media.

