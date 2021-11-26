Samantha Akkineni to Play Bisexual Tamil Woman in Her First International Film 'Arrangements of Love'

South star Samantha Akkineni has made a big announcement regarding her professional life. The actress is set to make her international film debut with ‘Arrangements of Love’ to be directed by BAFTA-winning filmmaker Philip John of ‘Downtown Abbey’ fame.

The actress made the announcement on her official Instagram account by sharing a photo with John. In the photo, the actress can be seen hugging John as they both smile for the camera. Sharing the photo, Samantha wrote, “A whole new world! I last auditioned in 2009 for Ye Maya chesave. 12 years later, and auditioning again, I felt the very same nervousness… I guess it’s not every day you get to audition for a BAFTA award-winning, critically acclaimed, director of your most favourite series ‘Downton Abbey’. Jumping for joy that you picked me, sir. #PhilipJohn Thank you @sunitha.tati @gurufilms1 for the opportunity… cant wait to start this exciting journey!!!"

Advertisement

According to Variety, ‘Arrangements of Love’ is an adaptation of the bestselling 2004 novel of the same title by Indian author Timeri N. Murari. Samantha plays the role of a strong minded and funny force of nature 27-year-old progressive bisexual Tamil woman who runs her own detective agency and becomes part of the search.

Samantha Akkineni’s mainstream popularity skyrocketed after playing the ruthless Raji, a Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter in the second season of The Family Man. The 34-year-old actor’s credits include Telugu and Tamil films like Eega, Mahanati, Mersal, and Super Deluxe.

Apart from her professional life, Samantha Akkineni has also been in the news for her personal life. The actress recently announced her separation from her husband Naga Chaitanya. The former couple issued a joint statement on social media and informed fans about their split.

Chaitanya and Samantha made the separation announcement just days before their fourth wedding anniversary. Later that month, Samantha also deleted her photos with Chaitanya from her Instagram. The actors had a destination wedding in Goa in 2017.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.